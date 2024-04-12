Breezy today, warming up for the weekend (4.12.24)

Sunshine Returns, Weekend Warm-up
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Shower/Storm Chance Possible East/NE |High: 66|
W 15-20, Gusts: 30-40 mph
Tonight; Clear, Cool & Breezy |Low: 46| W 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 76| W 5-10
In Depth:
Most of us will see a rain-free day with some sunshine and breezy
conditions. However, an impulse may swing across our east and
northeastern counties, and that may squeeze our a shower or
thunderstorm. Small hail isn't out of the question where any storms
develop.
Warmer weather arrives for the weekend and the start of next week.
It'll also be dry this weekend which will be great for the many events
Saturday & Sunday. Here are a few in our Weekend Planner.