Breezy today, warming up for the weekend (4.12.24)

Sunshine Returns, Weekend Warm-up

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Shower/Storm Chance Possible East/NE |High: 66|

W 15-20, Gusts: 30-40 mph

Tonight; Clear, Cool & Breezy |Low: 46| W 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 76| W 5-10

In Depth:

Most of us will see a rain-free day with some sunshine and breezy

conditions. However, an impulse may swing across our east and

northeastern counties, and that may squeeze our a shower or

thunderstorm. Small hail isn't out of the question where any storms

develop.

Warmer weather arrives for the weekend and the start of next week.

It'll also be dry this weekend which will be great for the many events

Saturday & Sunday. Here are a few in our Weekend Planner.