Breezy today, warming up for the weekend (4.12.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Friday, April 12, 2024
Posted at 5:52 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 07:12:14-04

Sunshine Returns, Weekend Warm-up

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Shower/Storm Chance Possible East/NE |High: 66|
W 15-20, Gusts: 30-40 mph
Tonight; Clear, Cool & Breezy |Low: 46| W 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 76| W 5-10

In Depth:
Most of us will see a rain-free day with some sunshine and breezy
conditions. However, an impulse may swing across our east and
northeastern counties, and that may squeeze our a shower or
thunderstorm. Small hail isn't out of the question where any storms
develop.
Warmer weather arrives for the weekend and the start of next week.

It'll also be dry this weekend which will be great for the many events
Saturday & Sunday. Here are a few in our Weekend Planner.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
