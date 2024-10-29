Breezy & Warm (10.29.24)

Today & Wednesday - Wind and Warmth Arrive

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Mo. Sunny, Breezy |High: 81| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low; 61| S 5-10

In Depth:

Skirt Alert - Today, winds will be gusting 25-35 mph. Please be mindful of enhanced fire danger. Not only will it be windy.. It will also be hot. Afternoon highs topping out in the low 80s.

Halloween's cold front will also bring scattered rain chances to the area with showers possible by Thursday afternoon. Rain will arrive in our Western counties first and then steadily move into our Eastern counties during the late evening and overnight, so impacts to trick-or-treating will vary depending on where you are in the area. However, rain will be a treat!

Temperatures will drop down to near normal for Friday but then quickly climb back above normal for the weekend.