Breezy & Warm Good Friday (04.18.25)

Easter Weekend is Springing into Summer Feels

Forecast:

Good Friday: Partly Cloudy |High: 85| S 15, Gusts 30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 65| S 5-10

In Depth:

Good Friday will be very warm with strong southerly winds, gusting between 30 and 40 mph. Dry conditions will prevail, accompanied by a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.

Saturday will bring another warm afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-80s under partly sunny skies. Rain chances remain limited, primarily affecting areas in the far northwest.

Resurrection Sunday will begin mild, with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will once again reach the mid-80s. Rain is expected to move in Sunday night into Monday, though the threat for severe weather remains low to none.