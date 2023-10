Spotty Showers & Breezy Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower Ch., Isolated Storm

Possible |High: 72| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 54| N 5-10

In Depth:

Thanks to overnight clouds, temperatures are around 10°'s warmer. Today will be breezy with a mixture of sun and clouds with isolated showers/thunderstorms. As of now, our severe threat is low.