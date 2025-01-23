Brief Warm-Up Ahead (01.23.25)

Briefly Ended Below-Freezing Streak

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy |High: 43| SW to W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 22| N 5-10

In Depth:

Nashville International Airport (BNA) has endured 82 consecutive hours below freezing, with many outlying areas experiencing even longer stretches of subfreezing conditions.

While afternoon highs will remain below the average (49°F), a noticeable warming trend is on the horizon. Daytime highs will be reaching the low 40s, southerly winds will make it feel more like a heatwave compared to the recent frigid conditions.

However, tomorrow’s forecast brings a brief dip in temperatures.

A weak shortwave will move across the region, pushing afternoon highs back into the low 30s, ensuring that winter’s chill lingers just a little longer.

Looking ahead, our next chance of rain is expected late Sunday into Monday. Current predictions suggest that it won’t be a washout, and rainfall amounts are expected to remain light.