Bring your own sunshine, clouds are on the way (05.13.24)

Cooler and cloudy conditions move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Rain fall amounts look to stay below an inch.
Posted at 5:04 AM, May 13, 2024
Bring Your Own Sunshine
Forecast:
Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc for Rain/Thunder | High: 75 | SSE 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 59 | SSE 0-5

In Depth:
Clouds and rain chances are on the rise. Today, tomorrow, and Wednesday are not anticipated to be a washout.. But we will have showers and storms being picked up on the Power of 5 Radars.

Although we have a soggy week ahead, there aren't any chances for severe weather. A few rumbles of thunder can't entirely be ruled out today or Tuesday, so don't let that catch you off guard. Temps stay mild in the 70s and low 80s all week!

