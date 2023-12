Much Colder Today

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny & Colder | High: 46 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear & Cold | Low: 28 | NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 48 | WSW 0-5

In-Depth:

Severe weather, and thunderstorms in general are out of the area and cold air is settling in as we recover from Saturday's tornado outbreak. Highs will top out in the 40s, with lows tonight in the 20s.

WTVF