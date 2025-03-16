Watch Now
Calmer weather Sunday with falling temperatures

Posted

Falling Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Falling Temperatures | High: 55, Falling into the 40s This Afternoon | WNW 5-15, Gust 20+mph

Tonight: Becoming Clear & Chilly | Low: 33 | NW 2-7

St. Patrick's Day: Sunny & Pleasant | High: 59 | S 1-6

In Depth:

After a stormy Saturday, today will be much calmer across the Mid-South. Temperatures will slowly fall during the day. It will also be breezy.

After Saturday's rain the pollen count did drop a little, but it is expected to climb again over the next several days.

POLLEN COUNT 3 DAY.png

Whether you are heading back to school, or on Spring Break this week the forecast is similar to last weeks. Temperatures will be up-and-down from the 70s to the 50s for highs.

HENRY Next 5 Days.png

