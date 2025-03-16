Calmer weather Sunday with falling temperatures

Falling Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Falling Temperatures | High: 55, Falling into the 40s This Afternoon | WNW 5-15, Gust 20+mph

Tonight: Becoming Clear & Chilly | Low: 33 | NW 2-7

St. Patrick's Day: Sunny & Pleasant | High: 59 | S 1-6

In Depth:

After a stormy Saturday, today will be much calmer across the Mid-South. Temperatures will slowly fall during the day. It will also be breezy.

After Saturday's rain the pollen count did drop a little, but it is expected to climb again over the next several days.

WTVF

Whether you are heading back to school, or on Spring Break this week the forecast is similar to last weeks. Temperatures will be up-and-down from the 70s to the 50s for highs.