Calmer weather today, strong to severe storms return tomorrow

Calmer Today, Storm 5 Alert Monday

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, 10% Chc. for a Shower | High: 84 | W 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Turning Mostly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 66 | S 2-7

Monday: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Some Storms May Be Strong to Severe | High: 82 | SW 4-9

After a stormy several days, Sunday will be much calmer across the Mid-South. If you want to get out and wash the car today you are good to do so. BUT, strong to severe storms return Monday so make sure you have a covered spot to park your car Monday if you do was it today.

If you are heading to Nissan Stadium tonight for the fourth and final night of CMA Fest the weather looks to cooperate for concert-goers!

