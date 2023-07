Rain & Storm Chances Increase for the End of the Week

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower/Storm

Southwest|High: 94|SE to S-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy|Low: 74| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 90|

SW 5-10