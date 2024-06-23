Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chances for scattered thunderstorms increase Sunday afternoon (6-23-24)

Posted at 5:23 AM, Jun 23, 2024

Cold Front on the Way

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms Expected | High: 97 | WSW 5-15
Tonight: Sct'd Storms Early, then Mostly Clear | Low: 71 | NNW 2-7

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot, but not as Humid | High: 95 | N 0-5

In Depth:

While the heat and humidity will continue for your Sunday, we do have a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night. This is thanks to a cold front that will bring slightly lower humidity values on Monday. While it will still be hot and humid, it won't be as muggy as the weekend was.

HENRY JET STREAM.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018