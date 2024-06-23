Chances for scattered thunderstorms increase Sunday afternoon (6-23-24)

Cold Front on the Way

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms Expected | High: 97 | WSW 5-15

Tonight: Sct'd Storms Early, then Mostly Clear | Low: 71 | NNW 2-7

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot, but not as Humid | High: 95 | N 0-5

In Depth:

While the heat and humidity will continue for your Sunday, we do have a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night. This is thanks to a cold front that will bring slightly lower humidity values on Monday. While it will still be hot and humid, it won't be as muggy as the weekend was.