Not As Windy, & Cooler Today

Forecast:

Sunday: Increasing Clouds | High: 54 | NNW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 35 | NNE 3-8

Monday: Mostly Cloudy | High: 58 | ENE 2-7

Details:

Sunday will not be nearly as windy as Saturday. Temperatures will stay below average, however highs near 80 return by the middle of next week. But, with that warm-up comes the chances for spring storms. We will be watching it, so stay tuned.