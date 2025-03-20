Chilly Day Ahead, Warmer Friday, & Showers on Sunday (03.20.25)

Blustery Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Cold, Windy, Scat. Showers, Few Snowflakes May Mix In |High: 46| W-15, Gust: 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cold |Low: 31| Calm

In Depth

Winter isn't giving up! We can expect a chilly day ahead. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but with the wind, it will feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s.

Along with the cold, we will experience scattered showers and a mix of wintry precipitation in some areas—though it will not be a complete washout... Nor will this interfere with travel.

Friday morning will bring freezing temperatures, but abundant sunshine will allow afternoon highs to rise into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return on Sunday.