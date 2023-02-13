Chilly morning, mild afternoon(2.13.23)

Chilly Start, Mild Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Few AM Clouds, Otherwise Sunny |High: 63| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: SW to SE-5

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix- AM, Mo. Cloudy-PM, 30% Shower Chance-PM |High: 62| S 15-20, Gusts: 40 mph

In Depth:

We'll be greeted with lots of sunshine today. After a chilly start, highs will push to the mid to low 60s this afternoon.

Tomorrow will start with a mix of sun and clouds, but clouds will increase during the day setting up a shower chance for late day into the evening hours of Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, we'll keep an eye on Thursday to for the possibility of rain and strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center already has the area under a risk for severe weather that day. We'll monitor to see if a Storm 5 Alert may be needed.