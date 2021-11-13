Watch
Chilly start to the weekend (11/13/2021)

Posted at 5:12 AM, Nov 13, 2021
Feeling Chilly Saturday

Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Chilly |High: 49| NW 5-15
Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog|Low: 32|W 5

Details:
Much cooler for the start of the weekend. Highs today will only be in the 40s. Tonight lows look to fall below freezing area wide. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties from 9 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday. Another front will arrive tomorrow. It may squeeze out a shower in our northern counties, but it also brings a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Monday.

