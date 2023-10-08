Chilly to Start, but Warmer by Afternoon (10-08-23)

Chilly to Start, but Warmer by Afternoon

Forecast

Today: A.M. Frost Advisory, M'Sunny |High: 68| NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Not as Cool. Low: 49| Light

Monday: Mostly Sunny, Warmer |High: 75| W 5-10 mph

In-Depth:

We're starting out with a frost advisory this morning for Counties East, as temperatures have fallen into the mid-30s on the plateau. We'll gradually warm into the mid-60s by afternoon with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will return to more seasonable conditions by the start of the work week. We'll remain dry through Thursday with highs near 80 by midweek. Our next rain chance comes Friday with the arrival of a frontal boundary.

