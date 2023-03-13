Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly today, freeze warning tonight (3.13.23)

Despite seeing some sunshine today, highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s today. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing tonight, most of Tennessee is under a freeze warning tonight.
Posted at 5:33 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 08:00:50-04

Below Freezing Temps the Next Two Nights
Freeze Warning Tonight for Most of Tennessee

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 47| NW 10-15
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Widespread Frost |Low: 29| NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly |High: 47| N 5-10

In Depth:
Sunrise/Sunset times today: 7:01 AM CDT/6:52 PMCDT

Our below normal temperatures will continue for the start of the week despite many schools being on spring break this week. Tonight, most of the region will see lows fall into the 20s by sunrise Tuesday.

These cold temps have prompted a freeze warning for most of Tennessee tonight. Look for another one Wednesday morning since it's expected to be a few degrees colder. Even though, we'll see lows in the 20s across Kentucky as well, the growing season has officially started; so, the weather offices there may not issue freeze warnings.

Afternoon highs will warm to near 70 degrees by Thursday before
dropping again for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018