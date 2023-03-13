Chilly today, freeze warning tonight (3.13.23)

Below Freezing Temps the Next Two Nights

Freeze Warning Tonight for Most of Tennessee

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 47| NW 10-15

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Widespread Frost |Low: 29| NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly |High: 47| N 5-10

In Depth:

Sunrise/Sunset times today: 7:01 AM CDT/6:52 PMCDT

Our below normal temperatures will continue for the start of the week despite many schools being on spring break this week. Tonight, most of the region will see lows fall into the 20s by sunrise Tuesday.

These cold temps have prompted a freeze warning for most of Tennessee tonight. Look for another one Wednesday morning since it's expected to be a few degrees colder. Even though, we'll see lows in the 20s across Kentucky as well, the growing season has officially started; so, the weather offices there may not issue freeze warnings.

Afternoon highs will warm to near 70 degrees by Thursday before

dropping again for the weekend.