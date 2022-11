Afternoon Clearing

Forecast:

Today: Clearing Skies |High: 65| 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 40| Calm

In-Depth:

Skies will clear throughout the day with afternoon highs in the low/mid-60s.

WTVF

Our next chance for rain will arrive late Saturday night, potentially impacting the Vols vs. Vandy game.

WTVF

Heavier showers will move through overnight Saturday. We could pick up on a half inch to around one inch of rainfall.