Clearing Skies and Chilly Thanksgiving Ahead (11.26.24)

Clearing and Cool

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mo. Sunny |High: 54| N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 36| Light

In Depth:

Today, we can expect clouds to gradually clear, making way for a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-50s, offering a pleasant, yet slightly cool, day.

However, tomorrow brings a change as clouds begin to build ahead of an approaching cold front. This front is expected to bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, although the risk of severe weather remains low to no.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving morning, a few lingering showers are possible, but these should move out quickly. Despite the rain clearing up, the clouds will remain, leading to a chilly afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to climb, with highs expected only in the 40s and 50s.

As we move into the weekend, temperatures are set to take a dramatic plunge, signaling a much colder stretch ahead.