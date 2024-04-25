Clouds Slowly Increase By Evening (04.25.24)

Wind & Warmth Are On The Weekend Rise:

Today: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 75| 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers |Low: 54| 5-15

In Depth:

Another seasonal day is headed our way. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 70s. Clouds will slowly increase by evening ahead of our next system. This system doesn't bring a lot in the way of rain, just a quick splash, however, it does usher in wind and warmth.

WTVF

Temperatures are headed nowhere but up over the next 7 days. Afternoon highs and morning lows both look to climb steadily into the upper 80s and middle 60s respectively. Thankfully the weekend looks dry, but it will be quite warm for April standards and rather windy. Wind gusts will be between 20-30mph throughout Saturday and Sunday.

WTVF

Showers and storms chances return Monday into Tuesday with a weakening cold front.