Cooler Weather Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Turning Mostly Cloudy, Few AM Showers, especially East | High: 66 | NW 10-15

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Clear, Breezy | Low: 49 | N 5-15

Details:

Today will be cooler than normal with highs in the 60s. Drizzle remains possible, especially in the Cumberland Plateau. Mother's Day is looking good with sunshine!