Cold air has arrived for the weekend (12-17-22)

Cold Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mostly Cloudy for areas North of I-40 This Afternoon, Breezy | High: 42 | WSW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Clear | Low: 25 | WNW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly | High: 40 | NW 5-10

In Depth:

Colder air has arrived for the weekend. But, it's not just the weekend that will be cold as the 6-10 day temperature outlook for the upcoming week through Christmas indicates temperatures will be below average.

WTVF

The average high for today is 49, but we are only forecasting low 40s and upper 30s with windy conditions for Saturday afternoon.