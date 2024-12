Cold & Breezy Today

Forecast:

Today: AM Snow Showers/Flurries then Pt. Cloudy, Few Spotty Light

Showers Possible -PM, May Mix with Snow in a Few Spots|High: 45|

W 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 27| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High; 46| S-5