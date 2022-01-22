Cold for kickoff (1-22-22)

Cold Kickoff

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cold |High: 39|N to W -5

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cold |Low: 24| N 5

Details:

Titans fever and lots of layers are the key to staying warm. Sunshine will stick with us this weekend, but won't move the mercury much until Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 30s on Saturday, with kickoff temperatures in the middle 30s. Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days with highs near 50. Our next cold front arrives Tuesday with a quick splash of cold rain. A few snowflakes may mix in on the tail end of the rain, but nothing is expected to stick. Enjoy school next week kids!

