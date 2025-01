Cold Front Brings Chill, But 50s and Sunshine Are on the Way (01.24.25)

Prev Next

Posted

Temperatures Take Two Steps Back

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy | High: 37 |WNW 5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 22| Light

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.