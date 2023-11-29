Cold & frosty start, milder & breezy afternoon (11.29.23)

After a Cold Start, Warming Trend Start this Afternoon
Forecast:
Today: Sunny, Few Clouds Late |High: 57| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Not as Cold |Low: 36| S-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Increasing Clouds, Showers Arrive
at Night |Low: 44| S 10-15
In Depth:
Our morning started cold and frosty, but a south wind will warm
us to the the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Il'll be
breezy today with gusts over 25 mph. Here's a look at
afternoon highs for a few cities in our area.
Tomorrow will start with a mostly sunny sky, but clouds will increase
during the day. While a shower or two isn't out of the question for a
couple of our western counties late Thursday afternoon, most of
us won't see rain until after sunset. Here's a look at ExacTrak to
show the movement of the rain into the mid-state tomorrow night.