Well, hello sunshine~

Today: Partly Cloudy & Chilly | High: 45 | SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Chilly | High: 46 | SW 5-10

In-Depth

It will be a seasonably cold start to 2024 with highs in the low/mid 40s!

WTVF

Tomorrow, clouds will increase, however, the rain chances will continue to be low.

WTVF

The best chance of rain moves in Saturday.