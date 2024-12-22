Cold Sunday, but a warming trend for holiday travel (12-22-24)

Another Cold Day

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 44 | E 1-6

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 27 | SSE 3-8

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 53 | S 5-10

In Depth:

﻿If you plan to be outdoors today make sure you have the coat handy. Temperatures will once again be below average as they top out in the 40s across the Mid-South.

It's a big week for travel with both Christmas Wednesday and Hanukkah beginning Wednesday evening. The first couple days of the week will be dry, but rain chances move in Wednesday which may make it tough for the kids to head outside and play with those gifts.