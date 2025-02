Cold Temps Have Returned

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Light Showers/Sprinkles | High:48 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 10% Chc. for Showers | Low: 35 | NNE 5-10

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Showers | High: 49 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

Cold temperatures have returned to the Mid-South and will hang around for the upcoming week. We will also see an unsettled pattern meaning rain chances will linger in the forecast throughout the week.