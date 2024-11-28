Cold Thanksgiving (11.28.24)

Temperatures Tumbling
Forecast:
Thanksgiving: Mo. Cloudy | High: 49| NW 10-15
Black Friday: AM Frost, Mostly Sunny |High: 46|NW 10-15
In Depth:
Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid / upper 40s.
Overnight tonight, clouds will clear and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Several more shots of cold air arrive over the weekend. A clipper system with one could bring some flurries and snow showers Saturday night and Sunday morning. It doesn't look like it'll have a major impact for us, but we'll keep an eye on it. Temperatures will remain below normal into early next week.