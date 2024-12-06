Cold to Mild with Sunshine Ahead (12.06.24)

Cold to Mild with Sunshine Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Still Quite Cold |High: 37| Light

Tonight: Clear and Cold |Low: 21| Calm

In Depth:

Today, expect a cold start to the day, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-30s. The good news is that the winds will remain light, so the chill factor won't be too harsh. With plenty of sunshine to enjoy, it won’t feel too unbearable despite the cold temperatures.

Saturday will begin with freezing temperatures in the morning, so be sure to bundle up. However, as the day progresses, we can expect a slow but steady warm-up. Afternoon highs should climb into the upper 40s to low 50s, bringing a welcome relief from the early-morning cold.

By Sunday, we’ll see more typical seasonal temperatures, with a return to the mild conditions we're used to in December. As we move into Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will warm further, reaching the 60s, giving us a taste of early winter warmth.