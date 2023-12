Sunny but Cold Today, Milder Tomorrow Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Cold |High: 43 | NE to SE-5

Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |Low: 26| SE-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 54| S 5-10

In Depth:

Today will feature sunny skies, but it'll still

be cold. A few clouds will move in for the afternoon

and overnight hours.

Temperatures will start to get milder by tomorrow

afternoon and move to the upper 50s to low 60s

by the end of the week and into the Christmas weekend.