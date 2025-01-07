Cold weather sets with all eyes on Friday (01.07.25)

The Cold Weather Is Here to Stay—And It Could Bring Snow!

Forecast:

Today: Cold, Partly Cloudy| High: 34 | N 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy | Low: 24 | N 5-10

In Depth:

Winter’s grip is tightening, and it’s not letting go anytime soon. The clouds will be slow to clear, but regardless of whether the sun breaks through or not, you can expect a chill that will keep you bundled up. Today’s afternoon highs will hover in the low 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s due to the wind.

Tomorrow promises to be the sunniest day this week—but don't let that fool you, it’s going to be the coldest as well. With highs only reaching the upper 20s, the wind chill will make it feel like the low 20s.

The cold will persist, but something else is brewing on the horizon. A Storm 5 Weather Alert has been issued for Friday, as Gulf moisture moves in, potentially setting the stage for winter weather conditions.

Although this is just a forecast model at this stage, the chances of winter weather in our region are becoming increasingly likely.

Right now, we’re looking at a potential snowfall of 1-3 inches, with some localized areas possibly getting up to 5 inches. But keep in mind, even a small shift in the storm's path or a change in temperature could dramatically alter the snowfall amounts and winter weather type.

While the forecast is subject to change, one thing is certain: cold temperatures and winter weather are on the way. During these extreme cold spells, it’s essential to look out for those who may need assistance.

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and lend a helping hand where needed. Also, don't forget about your home and pets! It’s a good idea to drip your pipes to prevent freezing, and ensure your furry friends have proper shelter to stay safe from the harsh conditions.