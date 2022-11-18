Watch Now
Cold weekend, milder next week(11.18.22)

A couple of cold fronts will keep us in this cold air pattern through the weekend. Next week, temperatures will warm to seasonal norms by Thanksgiving.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 08:03:13-05

Forecast
Today: Partly Cloudy, Few AM Flurries-WNW |High: 43| NW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cold |Low: 22| W-5
Tomorrow: Sunny, Cold |High: 45 | SW 5-10

In Depth:
A couple of cold fronts will reinforce our cold air pattern through the weekend. One of those fronts will move across the area this morning. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s; then, look for cold weather for high school playoff games tonight.

The next cold front arrives Saturday night; so, that means Sunday will be a few degrees colder. It'll be dry during the day for your weekend plans.

