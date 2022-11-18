Cold weekend, milder next week(11.18.22)

Cold Weekend, Milder by Thanksgiving

Forecast

Today: Partly Cloudy, Few AM Flurries-WNW |High: 43| NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cold |Low: 22| W-5

Tomorrow: Sunny, Cold |High: 45 | SW 5-10

In Depth:

A couple of cold fronts will reinforce our cold air pattern through the weekend. One of those fronts will move across the area this morning. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s; then, look for cold weather for high school playoff games tonight.

The next cold front arrives Saturday night; so, that means Sunday will be a few degrees colder. It'll be dry during the day for your weekend plans.