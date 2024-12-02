Cold with afternoon and evening snow showers 912.2.24)

Sunny Start, Flurries & Snow Showers Possible Later Today
Forecast:
Today: Clouds Increase, PM Flurries & Snow Showers |High: 40|
N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Very Cold with Flurries & Scat. Snow Showers,
Some Spots Could See a Coating of Snow |Low: 21| N 5-10
Tomorrow: AM Clouds, Becoming Sunny |High: 37| NW-5
In Depth:
After a sunny start, clouds will increase as a weather system pushes
our way. This will bring flurries and snow showers this afternoon and
tonight. Some spots could see cold light showers on the front
end of this. Ahead of this, highs will only reach the upper
30s to low 40s today.
This will be a low impact event, but some spots could see a few slick spots tonight.
