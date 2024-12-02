Cold with afternoon and evening snow showers 912.2.24)

Sunny Start, Flurries & Snow Showers Possible Later Today

Forecast:

Today: Clouds Increase, PM Flurries & Snow Showers |High: 40|

N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Very Cold with Flurries & Scat. Snow Showers,

Some Spots Could See a Coating of Snow |Low: 21| N 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Clouds, Becoming Sunny |High: 37| NW-5

In Depth:

After a sunny start, clouds will increase as a weather system pushes

our way. This will bring flurries and snow showers this afternoon and

tonight. Some spots could see cold light showers on the front

end of this. Ahead of this, highs will only reach the upper

30s to low 40s today.

This will be a low impact event, but some spots could see a few slick spots tonight.

