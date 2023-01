COLD, GRADUAL CLEARING TODAY

Forecast:

Today: Cold, Gradual Clearing | High: 41 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 27 | E 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Warmer | High: 53 | SE 0-5

In Depth:

Clouds will gradually move out today, but temperatures will remain below normal in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be warmer as a southerly wind returns and helps warm us into the 50s.