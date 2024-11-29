Cold with some sunshine today, few PM snowflakes tomorrow (11.29.24)

Decreasing Clouds Today, Increasing Clouds Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mo. Sunny |High: 44| NW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Clear, Very Cold |Low: 25| NW 5-10 then Lt. & Var.

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny Start then Clouds Increase, Few PM Flurries

& Snow Showers, Mainly Along & North of I-40 | High: 46|SW-5

In Depth:

Sunshine returns today after a gray Thanksgiving day. It'll be chilly with

highs in the 40s. Tonight, we'll see a hard freeze with temps falling

into the mid to low 20s by daybreak Saturday.

Clouds increase tomorrow with our next weather system. It may squeeze

out some flurries or snow showers, mainly along and north of I-40.

As you are looking for gift ideas this holiday season? Give the gift of safety

from NewsChannel5's WeatherCall. This service will give you a phone

call when your selected address(work or home) is put under a Severe

Thunderstorm, Tornado or Flash Flood Warning. Buy 2 and save $5!

You can register to receive phone calls in Spanish too.