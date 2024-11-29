Watch Now
Cold with some sunshine today, few PM snowflakes tomorrow (11.29.24)

Lelan's early-morning forecast: Friday, November 29, 2024
Posted
and last updated

Decreasing Clouds Today, Increasing Clouds Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: Becoming Mo. Sunny |High: 44| NW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Clear, Very Cold |Low: 25| NW 5-10 then Lt. & Var.
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny Start then Clouds Increase, Few PM Flurries
& Snow Showers, Mainly Along & North of I-40 | High: 46|SW-5

In Depth:
Sunshine returns today after a gray Thanksgiving day. It'll be chilly with
highs in the 40s. Tonight, we'll see a hard freeze with temps falling
into the mid to low 20s by daybreak Saturday.

Clouds increase tomorrow with our next weather system. It may squeeze
out some flurries or snow showers, mainly along and north of I-40.

