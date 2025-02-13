Cold, Yet Sunny (02.13.25)

Frigid Today, Flooding Concerns this Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |High: 42| NW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 23 | Light

In Depth

The sunshine will certainly brighten up your afternoon, but don't be deceived—it won't be too warm. Thanks to the cold front that swept through this morning, afternoon temperatures will feel more like the low to mid 30s.

Valentine's Day starts off chilly, but don't worry—temperatures will recover, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s by later in the day.

As we head toward the weekend, expect another soggy stretch. Between Saturday and Sunday, we could see an additional 2- 5"+ of rainfall. Given the moisture we've already had, flooding could become a concern throughout both days, especially as the rain continues to accumulate.

By Sunday morning, the cold air will catch up to the moisture, transitioning the rain into a wintry mix. As the day progresses, temperatures will continue to drop, making for a cold Sunday afternoon.