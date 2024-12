Chilly Today, Colder Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: AM Clouds then Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 49| NE-5 to Lt & Var

Tonight: Pt. to Mostly Cloudy |Low: 35| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds, Few Snowflakes Possible |High: 41|

NW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

The morning clouds will give way to some sunshine for the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s for most locations.

For those who may be traveling this weekend to the Vols playoff game

in Columbus, OH. It will be cold.