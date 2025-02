Roller Coaster Ride for our Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Some Morning Sunshine |High: 53| NE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch. |Low: 47, Rising Overnight|

E to SE-5

Tomorrow: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 73| S 10-15,

Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

After a record breaking high of 73 degrees yesterday, it'll be about 20

degrees colder today. Our nomal high for today is 51°.