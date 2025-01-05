Complex forecast the next 24 hours has prompted two Storm 5 Alerts

Storm 5 Alert until Noon Today, and again 4am - Noon Monday

Forecast:

Today: Wintry Mix Changing to Rain, Windy w/ P.M. Storms Poss. & Highs Just Before Midnight | High: 51 | S 5-15

Tonight: Cold Air Racing Back In, Light Snow Poss. | Low: 31 | WNW 10-20

Monday: Light Snow Possible, Especially Before Lunchtime, Windy | High: 32 | NW 10-20

In Depth:

A very complex forecast is underway for your Sunday as we are on the southern fringe of a major winter storm. With a warm friend hovering over the NewsChannel 5 coverage that is making for a tricky setup between a cold rain and a wintry mix. Areas along and north of I-40 are under a Winter Weather Advisory, with areas along and west of I-65 lasting until Noon and the Cumberland Plateau until 6pm.

Rain, sleet, freezing rain, snow, and a few thunderstorms are not the only thing we are watching today. A windy day is forecasted across the area, and areas south of I-40 will be under a Wind Advisory from 3pm today until 6am tomorrow.

A warm front will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s late this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. But, this warm-up will be short-lived as temperatures will plummet overnight into the upper 20s for most locations causing any moisture on the ground to freeze leading to slick spots for the commute Monday morning. It is also possible we could squeeze some light snow showers out during the morning. The potential for a dusting of accumulation cannot be ruled out. Because of potential impacts to the morning commute Monday we are calling for another Storm 5 Alert from 4am - Noon Monday.

The first full week of 2025 will feel like winter with highs well below normal in the 30s, and lows in the teens and 20s!