Cool & crisp fall weekend for the Mid-South

Cool & Crisp Weekend Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Cooler | High: 68 | N 5-10

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Frost | Low: 38 | CALM

Sunday: Sunny | High: 70 | N 0-5

In-Depth:

Thanks to a cold front that moved through Friday, Saturday will much cooler with highs in the 60s. A clear sky is forecasted all weekend, and temperatures Sunday will be a little warmer, but still below normal.

WTVF

Patchy frost is forecasted Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s. Because of this we have a Frost Advisory Sunday from 1a.m. - 9 a.m. for all of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.