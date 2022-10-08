Watch Now
Cool & crisp fall weekend for the Mid-South

Posted at 5:23 AM, Oct 08, 2022
Cool & Crisp Weekend Ahead

Forecast:
Today: Sunny, Cooler | High: 68 | N 5-10
Tonight: Clear, Patchy Frost | Low: 38 | CALM
Sunday: Sunny | High: 70 | N 0-5

In-Depth:
Thanks to a cold front that moved through Friday, Saturday will much cooler with highs in the 60s. A clear sky is forecasted all weekend, and temperatures Sunday will be a little warmer, but still below normal.

Patchy frost is forecasted Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s. Because of this we have a Frost Advisory Sunday from 1a.m. - 9 a.m. for all of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.

