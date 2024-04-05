Watch Now
Cool day ahead, frost advisory early Saturday morning (4.6.24)

Cool day ahead: Friday, April 5, 2024
Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 07:28:20-04

Still Cool Today, Areas of Frost Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 58| NW 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing, Frost Advisory|Low: 34| N 5-10
Tomorrow: AM Frost, Mostly Sunny |High: 62| NE-5

In Depth:
Our temperatures will remain below the average through the start
of the weekend then warm to around 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon.
Frost Advisories are in effect for most of the NewsChannel 5 area
for early Saturday morning.

Here's a check for the forecast for some cities by sunrise Saturday.

The Weekend Planner shows a shower chance returns by Sunday
afternoon with a few t-storms possible by Sunday night.

