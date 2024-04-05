Cool day ahead, frost advisory early Saturday morning (4.6.24)

Still Cool Today, Areas of Frost Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 58| NW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing, Frost Advisory|Low: 34| N 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Frost, Mostly Sunny |High: 62| NE-5

In Depth:

Our temperatures will remain below the average through the start

of the weekend then warm to around 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

Frost Advisories are in effect for most of the NewsChannel 5 area

for early Saturday morning.

Here's a check for the forecast for some cities by sunrise Saturday.

The Weekend Planner shows a shower chance returns by Sunday

afternoon with a few t-storms possible by Sunday night.