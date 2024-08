Mild & Bright

Forecast:

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid |High: 82 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 58| N 5-10

In Depth:

Drier air, clearer skies, and cooler temperatures... Yes, that is what is on tap for today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s / low 80.

Wednesday & Thursday mornings will be clear and chilly, with temperatures starting out in the 50s.

Temperatures heat up as we head into the weekend touching 90 by Friday and rising into the middle of next week.