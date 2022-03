Sunny Weather for a Few Days

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 68| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 43| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 71| W-5

Details:

March 1 marks the start of meteorological spring. Meanwhile, the Spring Equinox is Sunday March

20 at 10:33am CST. Look for great weather the next few days. There are rain chances

in the weekend forecast.