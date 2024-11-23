Cool Saturday, Warmer Sunday (11-23-24)

Cool Today, Mild Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mostly Sunny | High: 54 | SW 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear with Patchy Frost | Low: 36 | S 1-6

Sunday: AM Frost, Becoming Partly Cloudy | High: 64 | S 5-15

In Depth:

Chilly morning temperatures and patchy frost are things to watch this weekend. Highs today will be on the cool side in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Tonight is looking chilly with lows in the 30s. Areas along the Cumberland Plateau have the best chance for frost.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, it is recommended to keep everything indoors. Rain chances move in Wednesday, and continue through Thanksgiving Thursday. Temperatures Thursday will slowly fall during the day as a cold front moves through the Mid-South.