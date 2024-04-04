Cool start to April (04.04.24)

Watch Now
Cool Start To April: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Posted at 5:23 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 07:00:22-04

Cooler Weather Continues

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers North Possible |High: 53|W 10-15
Tonight: Clearing and Cool |Low: 35| Light Wind

In Depth:

Below average temperatures stick around over the next three days. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. And it isn't just the afternoons running cool.

Tonight and Saturday night, the overnight lows will drop into the mid to low 30s, and that will mean frost will be possible both mornings.

download.png

Seasonal temperatures return next week.

download-1.png

