Cool with area showers today, milder for the weekend (3.1.24)

Showers for the Start of March, Milder Weather This Weekend
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Area Showers This Morning, Scattered Showers
Possible for the Afternoon|High: 50| SE 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, Scattered Showers Possible |Low: 47| SE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy Start, Decreasing Clouds PM|High: 65| SE-5
In Depth:
March started with rain. The shower chance will be more hit
and miss this afternoon and tonight. The month also starts
cool with highs around 50s.
The weekend will start cloudy, but we'll see some sunshine Saturday
afternoon. Highs will be milder.