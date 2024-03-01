Cool with area showers today, milder for the weekend (3.1.24)

Showers for the Start of March, Milder Weather This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Showers This Morning, Scattered Showers

Possible for the Afternoon|High: 50| SE 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Scattered Showers Possible |Low: 47| SE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy Start, Decreasing Clouds PM|High: 65| SE-5

In Depth:

March started with rain. The shower chance will be more hit

and miss this afternoon and tonight. The month also starts

cool with highs around 50s.

The weekend will start cloudy, but we'll see some sunshine Saturday

afternoon. Highs will be milder.