Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool with area showers today, milder for the weekend (3.1.24)

Lelan's early-morning forecast: Friday, March 1, 2024
Posted at 6:08 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 07:54:00-05

Showers for the Start of March, Milder Weather This Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Area Showers This Morning, Scattered Showers
Possible for the Afternoon|High: 50| SE 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, Scattered Showers Possible |Low: 47| SE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy Start, Decreasing Clouds PM|High: 65| SE-5

In Depth:
March started with rain. The shower chance will be more hit
and miss this afternoon and tonight. The month also starts
cool with highs around 50s.

The weekend will start cloudy, but we'll see some sunshine Saturday
afternoon. Highs will be milder.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018