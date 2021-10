A temperature roller coaster ride is on the way

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, Much Cooler |High: 66| NW-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 47 | SW-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Spotty Shower North|High: 74| SE-5

Details:.

It'll be cooler today with highs will be in the 60s today before rebounding to near 80 degrees by Sunday. There are

spotty shower chances this weekend. The best rain chance arrives Monday.