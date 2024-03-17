Watch Now
Cooler temps will have you feeling blue for St. Patrick's Day (3-17-24)

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, March 17, 2024.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 07:50:57-04

Frost & Freeze Conditions on the Way

Forecast:
St. Patrick's Day: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler | High: 57 | NW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Frost Expected to Develop | Low: 33 NW 4-9
Monday: Partly Cloudy & Chilly, Breezy | High: 47 | NW 10-15

In-Depth:
A cold front moving through today will bring a big drop in temperatures. St. Patrick's Day is looking about 10 degrees colder than Saturday. Come Monday morning we will likely see frost across the NewsChannel 5 viewing area, with a widespread freeze Tuesday morning.

