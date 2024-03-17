Cooler temps will have you feeling blue for St. Patrick's Day (3-17-24)

Frost & Freeze Conditions on the Way

Forecast:

St. Patrick's Day: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler | High: 57 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Frost Expected to Develop | Low: 33 NW 4-9

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Chilly, Breezy | High: 47 | NW 10-15

In-Depth:

A cold front moving through today will bring a big drop in temperatures. St. Patrick's Day is looking about 10 degrees colder than Saturday. Come Monday morning we will likely see frost across the NewsChannel 5 viewing area, with a widespread freeze Tuesday morning.